Harnessing further FDI to Vietnam

Senior economist Nguyen Mai Vietnam achieved its national reunification on April 30, 1975, fulfilling its strong aspirations, with the sacrifice of many generations of Vietnamese people. Currently, the country is fighting another enemy – the global coronavirus pandemic, demonstrating its people's brainpower, creativity, and discipline. This has become a role model for many nations to apply. During its national construction and development, attraction of foreign direct investment (FDI) has become a bright colour in the Vietnamese economic picture as it has been an important and stable impetus for the economy over the past three decades and more. As of March 20, Vietnam had nearly 31,670 valid foreign-invested projects registered at $370.1 billion, of which 58.3 per cent, or $215.6 billion, has been disbursed. Some 19 out of 21 economic sectors have been home to FDI, with processing and manufacturing achieving $216.7 billion registered FDI (58.6 per cent of the economy's total), property business $58.6 billion (15.8 per cent), and electricity production and distribution $27.7 billion (7.5 per cent). As many as 136 nations and territories have been investing in Vietnam, including South Korea with $68.6 billion in registered capital (18.5 per cent), Japan $59.7 billion (16.1 per cent), followed by…

