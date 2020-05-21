Hanoi applies new technology to clean up To Lich River

This is part of the Yen Xa wastewater treatment system funded by Japanese official development assistance (ODA) with the goal of “resurrecting” the capital city’s rivers that are currently overwhelmed with raw sewage, by redirecting the untreated source of pollution to the treatment plant instead of discharging it directly into water sources. A section of the To Lich River The project includes the construction of the 680-million-USD Yen Xa wastewater treatment facility in Thanh Tri district with a processing capacity of 270,000 cu.m per day, and three underground sewer systems for the Lu River, Ha Dong district and the To Lich River. The entire length of the pipelines for the project is about 52.6km, with pipe diameters ranging from 315-2,200mm. The construction of the underground sewer for the To Lich River is the most important component of the four, which will be 21km long including an 11.4km section running through the river from Hoang Quoc Viet street in Cau Giay district to Quang bridge in Thanh Tri district – which began on May 18 afternoon. The project is considered to be of key importance as it will collect wastewater from residential areas in the city’s crowded urban districts – Tay… Read full this story

