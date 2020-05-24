Hà Nội will build eight underground parking lots in Ba Đình District, including one west of Bách Thảo Botanic Garden.—Photo hanoimoi.vn HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội’s Transport Department has agreed with a proposal of building eight underground parking lots in Ba Đình District. Under the proposal, compiled by the city’s Planning and Architecture Department, the parking lots will be built under Hồ Chí Minh Museum, with an area of 6,300 sq.m, the residential area around Hồ Chí Minh Museum (6,000 sq.m), Kính Thiên Garden (7,000 sq.m), west of Bách Thảo Botanic Garden (2,500 sq.m) and in the area north of Thụy Khuê Street (7,000 sq.m). Deputy head of the transport department Nguyễn Xuân Thanh said that constructing the underground parking lots was necessary because the land fund was very limited in the district – one of the inner districts of the city. The proposal also fit with the direction of Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and the policy of the capital’s People’s Committee, he said. Thanh also added that the construction of the parking lots must follow principles of ensuring national security and defence. It should study and allocate an area for coaches, which carried people to the botanic garden, to park,… Read full this story

Hà Nội to build eight underground parking lots in Ba Đình District have 314 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 24, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.