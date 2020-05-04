HÀ NỘI — Secondary and high school students in Hà Nội have restarted school on Monday morning after a three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students and teachers are required to wear face masks all the time and maintain a distance of at least one metre from each other. Việt Nam has confirmed 271 COVID-19 cases. The last recorded case was announced on Sunday. So far, 219 patients have made a full recovery although there have been 14 relapses. There has been no community transmission since April 16. Students at Hà Nội’s Việt Đức High School in Hoàn Kiếm District have their body temperature checked at the school gate. — VNA/VNS Photos Thành Đạt Students are required to wash their hands before entering the classroom. The same procedure is implemented at Trung Hoà Secondary School in Cầu Giấy District. — VNA/VNS Photos Vũ Sinh Students are required to sit at least one metre from each other in the classroom. White lines are painted at Dịch Vọng Secondary School in Cầu Giấy District for students and teachers to keep their distance when they have their body temperature checked at the school gate. — VNA/VNS Photos Nguyễn Cúc Students perform the flag ceremony in the… Read full this story

Hà Nội students back to school after prolonged COVID-19 break have 343 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 4, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.