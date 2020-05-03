Hà Nội promotes food safety and hygiene inspections

Inspectors checking products at a seafood shop in Long Biên Market. — Photo hanoimoi.vn HÀ NỘI — The agricultural sector of Hà Nội has enhanced management of food hygiene and safety in food production and trading in recent times, according to Hà Nội’s Agriculture and Rural Development Department. These efforts included inspection, evaluation, classification and development of safe agricultural chains to control the quality of agricultural products. However, implementing these efforts had faced many difficulties, especially among small-scale establishments. According to Hà Nội’s Agricultural, Forestry and Fishery Product Quality Control Department, the city has 17,417 agricultural production and trading establishments. Since earlier this year, the department had evaluated and classified 51 establishments, of which 13 did not meet standards for food hygiene. They face a range of punishments, from fines to closure. “The department carried out inspections for five establishments in the city and found violations of food safety and hygiene in two of them,” Lê Trung Kiên, the department’s inspector told Hà Nội Mới (New Hà Nội) Newspaper. “The establishments’ owners could not show the certificates of food safety, and failed to fully comply with product storage conditions and hygiene of warehouses,” Kiên said. Regarding difficulties inspecting and handling violations in small-scale… Read full this story
