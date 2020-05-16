Infrastructure Gov’t proposes using State budget to fund eight North-South Expy subprojects The Saigon Times Saturday, May 16, 2020,16:43 (GMT+7) Gov’t proposes using State budget to fund eight North-South Expy subprojectsThe Saigon Times A section of HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway, one of the component projects of the North-South Expressway. Gov’t has proposed using State budget to finance eight North-South Expy subprojects – PHOTO: LE ANH HCMC – The Ministry of Transport, authorized by the Government, asked the National Assembly on May 14 for approval to change the sources of funding of eight projects for the North-South Expressway from the public-private partnership (PPP) model and, instead, be financed through the State budget. The eight subprojects include Mai Son-National Highway 45, National Highway 45-Nghi Son, Nghi Son-Dien Chau, Dien Chau-Bai Vot, Nha Trang-Cam Lam, Cam Lam-Vinh Hao, Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet and Phan Thiet-Dau Giay, VnExpress news site reported. The Government’s report showed that the technical design and estimates of these projects have largely been completed, while over 70% of the site clearance workload was finished. If these projects are funded through public investments, work on these projects can begin this year and be completed by 2022. Meanwhile, if these projects continue to be carried out under… Read full this story

Gov’t proposes using State budget to fund eight North-South Expy subprojects have 324 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 16, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.