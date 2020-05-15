Other News Government resolution focuses on Covid-19 The Saigon Times Friday, May 15, 2020,17:20 (GMT+7) Government resolution focuses on Covid-19The Saigon Times The Vietnamese Government’s April 2020 regular meeting – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – The Vietnamese Government issued a resolution of its April 2020 regular meeting on May 14, focusing on the Covid-19 pandemic, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported. The resolution points out that even though Vietnam has brought Covid-19 under control, the pandemic is still spreading around the world and affecting all of its principal trade and investment partners. The Government is striving to prevent another outbreak after resuming production and trade activities. At present, foreign investment, private investment, public capital disbursement, exports and domestic consumption are being prioritized. The Government will take advantage of free trade agreements, especially the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement after it is adopted by the National Assembly; promote market diversification; boost exports, especially farm produce; and accelerate the development of major industries such as processing and manufacturing. The resolution also highlights other important tasks, including developing the pig herds across the country, controlling pork prices, controlling inflation and preventing diseases among crops and livestock. The Government will promptly and effectively offer stimulus packages to support individuals and businesses affected… Read full this story

