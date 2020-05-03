Getting lost in Dao Hoa cherry blossom festival

Each sakura plant was nurtured with great care for months solely for the flowery event of the year, which is usually held in late December or early January (Source: Vnexpress) Apart from the sakura beds, the all-about-flora festival also offered curious minds numerous activities, such as sake tasting and learning the Japanese tea ceremony with the locals The great mass of cherry blossoms tinged with pink enfolded the tranquillity of Pa Khoang lake, a sight anyone with a love for wild natural beauty needs to behold at least once in their lives Despite the heavy drizzle, visitors from all over the country came to admire the stunning Japanese cherry blossoms in the middle of Northwestern Vietnam Thanks to the weather conditions, featuring temperature differences of at least 10 degrees Celsius between night and daytime, as well as being located at an altitude of over 1000 metres, Dien Bien resembles the mile-long sakura parks in Hakone, Japan overlooking the grand view of Mount Fuji Aside the cherry blossoms the festival is famous for, the event also embraced other species of flowering plants, such as mimosa, orchid, tulip, lily and daisy A decade-old giant cherry tree abloom along the strolling path of… Read full this story

