BizInfo German adhesive tape manufacturer to build 55-million-euro plant in Vietnam Thursday, May 28, 2020,18:04 (GMT+7) German adhesive tape manufacturer to build 55-million-euro plant in Vietnam tesa has recently made a public announcement that it will invest 55 million euro in a tape adhesive plant in Vietnam, making it the 15th production site that tesa operates worldwide beside large plants in Germany (Hamburg, Offenburg), Italy, the USA, and China. The new facility will be located on a 70,000-square-meter site in DEEP C Industrial Zones, an industrial park cluster in the port city of Haiphong in Northern Vietnam. Production will start in 2023 with approximately 140 employees in the first phase. In Germany, tesa is one of the most influential brand-name in production of high-tech tape for electronics and automotive industries. This latest movement is a firm and timing step of the group to tap into the potential of the dynamic Asian adhesive tape market and build up its already strong position in this remarkable region. Why Vietnam? “Time-to-market is especially important to us. Access to markets, fast and flexible delivery to customers and the development of local raw materials are important factors in international competition,” says Stefan. Vietnam offers tesa the best opportunities to… Read full this story

