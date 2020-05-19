Gelex gives up logistics core to widen foothold in industrial park development

Gelex is letting go of one of its core business lines to solidify its foothold in industrial park real estate Vietnam Electrical Equipment JSC (Gelex) has issued the decision to divest its 100 per cent holding in Gelex Logistics Co., Ltd. which has a charter capital of VND1.21 trillion ($52.6 million). According to Gelex’s report, in 2019, the revenue from its logistics operations acquired VND1.83 trillion ($79.57), up 4 per cent on-year, however, after-tax profit decreased by 22 per cent to VND122 billion ($5.3 million). The company said that the logistics sector carries numerous risks. It requires players to establish an integrated chain in order to ensure the smooth transit of goods from manufacturers to retailers and then customers. However, in Vietnam, this requirement has yet to be met. In addition, the existing infrastructure system has yet to be completed. There are also high exchange rate risks. Gelex has yet to disclose the identity of the buyer of its logistics arm, however, Indo Trans Logistics Corporation has recently issued a plan to buy 58.2 per cent stake in Sotrans, which is a member company of Gelex Logistics, to increase its holding to 100 per cent. Thus, Indo Trans Logistics is likely to be… Read full this story

