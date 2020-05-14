Four months of big pharma profit could pay for COVID-19 vaccination of poorest half of humanity

The top pharmaceutical companies in the world. Source: Pharmaceutical-tech.com This statement has just been released by Oxfam today. This agency is urging governments and pharmaceutical companies to guarantee that vaccines, tests, and treatments will be patent-free and equitably distributed to all nations and people, ahead of the World Health Assembly which will take place virtually on May 18 with the attendance of health ministers from 194 countries. According to the estimates of the Gates Foundation, the cost of procuring and delivering a safe and effective vaccine to the world’s poorest would cost $25 billion. Last year, the top ten pharmaceutical companies made $89 billion in profit – an average of just under $30 billion every four months. Oxfam warned that rich countries and huge pharmaceuticals – driven by national or private interests – could prevent or delay the vaccine from reaching vulnerable people, especially those living in developing countries. The EU has proposed the voluntary pooling of patents for coronavirus vaccines, treatments, and tests in their draft resolution for the World Health Assembly. If made mandatory across the world, this would ensure that all countries could produce, or import low-cost versions, of any available vaccines, treatments, and tests. However, leaked… Read full this story

