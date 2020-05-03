Nation Former deputy defense minister faces expulsion from Party The Saigon Times Sunday, May 3, 2020,19:24 (GMT+7) Former deputy defense minister faces expulsion from PartyThe Saigon Times Nguyen Van Hien, who served as Deputy Minister of National Defense between 2009 and 2016 – PHOTO: VTV HCMC – The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has proposed the Politburo and the committee expel Nguyen Van Hien, former Deputy Minister of Defense, from the Party. The commission stated at its 44th session in Hanoi City last week that Hien had seriously violated multiple regulations in a criminal case related to the Naval Force. The inspection commission also decided to remove two former officials of the Military Unit 363 named Nguyen Van Khuay and Vu Duy An for irregularities in land management, the local media reported. Earlier in June last year, the Politburo stripped Hien of the following titles: member of the Central Military Commission, and member of the Party Committee of the Naval Force, both during the 2005-2010 tenure, including the titles of vice secretary, member of the standing board and member of the Party unit, for his severe land-related violations. Hien, who used to serve as Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Commander at the… Read full this story

Former deputy defense minister faces expulsion from Party have 316 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 3, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.