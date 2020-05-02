Former CEO of notorious Eximbank becomes CEO of Mai Linh Taxi

Rahn Wood, former CEO of Eximbank and VIB, has just been appointed as CEO of Mai Linh Group Corporation. Rahn Wood – new CEO of Mai Linh Taxi Rahn Wood is going to replace Ho Huy to become CEO of Mai Linh Group because the chairman of a public company cannot be its CEO at the same time. Rahn Wood is Australian with 30 years of experience of working in big banks’ digitalisation and technology. He was deputy general director at retail banks and PMO at Eximbank, strategic consultant at VinaCapital, as well as director at VIB’s retail sector. Over the last years, Eximbank has faced a lot of challenges due to a string of embezzlements valued at dozens of millions of dollars, causing the resignation of a number of the bank’s key personnel including three chairpersons last year. Before appointing Rahn Wood, Mai Linh Group merged three subsidiaries into a headquarters and departments/divisions. The group targets dominating local markets where it operates, and gain more revenue from added-value services like advertising and partnerships. It expects to earn VND793 billion ($34.5 million) in consolidated profit this year, tripling the figure from last year. Before merging, the charter capital of Mai… Read full this story

