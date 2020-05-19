Nation Foreigners stranded in Vietnam can stay until June 30 The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 19, 2020,13:17 (GMT+7) Foreigners stranded in Vietnam can stay until June 30The Saigon Times Foreign tourists remaining in Ninh Binh Province make health declarations. Foreigners stranded in Vietnam due to Covid-19 can stay until June 30 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Foreigners who entered Vietnam under visa waiver programs, tourist visas or e-visas from March 1 and are unable to leave Vietnam due to Covid-19 will have their temporary residence permits automatically extended until June 30. These foreign nationals can exit Vietnam during this period without having to apply to extend their temporary residence, according to an announcement released yesterday by the Vietnam Immigration Department, under the Ministry of Public Security. Those who entered Vietnam before March 1 will also be considered for this extension if they can prove their inability to leave Vietnam due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and if they can acquire certification from their diplomatic representative bodies in Vietnam through an official diplomatic note with a Vietnamese translation. Also, they can present notices from Vietnamese authorities confirming that they have been placed in quarantine or received treatment for Covid-19 or were stranded here… Read full this story

