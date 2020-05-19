Other News Foreigners’ acquisition of Vietnamese renewable energy projects deemed normal The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 19, 2020,18:42 (GMT+7) Foreigners’ acquisition of Vietnamese renewable energy projects deemed normalThe Saigon Times A bird’s eye view of the Cat Hiep Solar Power Plant, developed by France-based Quadran International Group and Truong Thanh Vietnam Group, in the south-central coastal province of Binh Dinh – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The partial or complete acquisition of renewable energy projects in Vietnam by foreign investors is a normal market practice stipulated in the Investment Law, according to an official with the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Many foreign investors have poured large sums of money into solar and wind power projects in Vietnam and later acquired some of these projects. In 2018, B. Grimm Power PLC, one of Thailand’s largest private power producers, acquired an 80% stake in Phu Yen TTP Joint Stock Company, the owner of a 257-megawatt solar power project in the south-central coastal province of Phu Yen. Earlier, the Thai investor clinched a deal with a Vietnamese firm to develop a 420-megawatt solar power plant in the southern province of Tay Ninh. The plant was touted as the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia. In March… Read full this story

