Steel export to US market might face 53 per cent import tariff Early this month, US President Donald Trump said that his administration will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to shore up struggling local industries. Addressing leading US steel firms, Trump has pledged to reconstruct the US’ steel and aluminum industries which supposedly have been facing ‘unfair’ treatment from other countries in the last decades. According to figures from the World Steel Association (WSA), US companies use up to 100 million tonnes of steel every year, one third of which is imported. The US also uses about 5.5 million tonnes of aluminum, 90 per cent of which is imported. Imported steel and aluminum were therefore the core materials to feed major US industries like car and airplane manufacturing or consumer goods production. Also according to WSA, the top 10 steel exporters to the US are Canada, Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, Turkey, Russia, Japan, Germany, China, and Taiwan. Vietnam is placed 12th in steel exports to the US. With respect to aluminum exports, Vietnam is behind Canada and Mexico. Vietnam is placed 12th in steel exports to the US. With respect to aluminum exports, Vietnam is behind Canada and… Read full this story

Flexible response needed to proposed US aluminum and steel tariffs have 329 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 21, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.