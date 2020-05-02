HCMC Five Buddha bar-linked patients test positive again The Saigon Times Saturday, May 2, 2020,09:18 (GMT+7) Five Buddha bar-linked patients test positive againThe Saigon Times A corner of Buddha Bar in HCMC’s District 2. The city has reported five relapses related to the hotspot – PHOTO: THE HCMC MEDIA CENTER HCMC – The HCMC Department of Health last night said two more recovered Covid-19 patients had tested positive again, all linked to the Buddha Bar cluster in District 2. The relapses are the 235th and the 124th patient, who were discharged from hospital on April 15 and April 14, respectively. They visited Buddha Bar on March 14. Earlier, the city reported three relapses related to the hotspot, including the 151st, 207th and 224th. Besides this, the 92nd patient, a 21-year-old Vietnamese student returning from France, has tested positive again after being given the all clear on April 14. All the relapses are now being treated at Cu Chi field hospital. According to the health department, HCMC has seen 54 positive cases so far. Aside from the six relapses, local doctors are treating the 91st patient, a British pilot, who is still suffering critical developments. He obtained a negative result on April 30. On Friday,… Read full this story
