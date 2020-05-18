Fitch downgrades outlook on Vietcombank, VietinBank, ACB, MB, and ANZ

The outlook revision follows the revision in the sovereign rating outlook on April 8, which reflects the impact of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic on the Vietnamese economy. Particularly, Fitch lowered the ratings of two state-owned banks (Vietcombank, VietinBank) and a wholly foreign-owned bank (ANZ) from Positive to Stable, based on the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs). The outlook for two other joint-stock commercial banks (MB and ACB) was also lowered, from Stable to Negative. The effects of the coronavirus epidemic are greatly mirrored by the new outlook of Fitch Ratings These actions stem from the sharply lower – albeit positive – growth that Vietnam faces from the coronavirus pandemic and its potential to negatively affect the banks’ credit profiles in the near term, at least. “The IDRs of all five banks were affirmed at existing levels as we expect a firm economic recovery in 2021, although there will be lingering effects on the banks,” Fitch said. The ratings firm also lowered Vietnam’s operating environment midpoint to ‘b+’ from ‘bb-‘, but kept the outlook at Stable. The coronavirus outbreak has strained the Vietnamese economy, with GDP growth slowing to a seven-year low of 3.8 per cent in the first quarter of this year,… Read full this story

