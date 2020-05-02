First online hackathon solves COVID-19 challenges

The hackathon was a joint effort by the Hanoi Youth Union in collaboration with the UN Development Program and Angel Hack. Winning teams now have the chance to join Angel Hack’s HACKcelerator incubation program to realize and scale up their ideas. Competitors were asked to create technological solutions to help people overcome the negative impact of COVID-19 – which are divided into six categories: education, climate, information, health, economics, and employment. Photo for illustration Within 48 hours the organizing board received over 420 entries and 65 products. The best eight ideas received prizes. At the ideatation track, awards of USD 2,000 and gifts from Amazon Web Services platform and HACKcelerator were presented to the DHSYN team with its quarantine management app Quaranhome, the O Ooo team with its Sechi app promoting the sharing of family responsibilities, and the Kids team with its Zero app that helps limit and reuse discarded food. At the acceleration track, a USD 2,000 award was presented to the AIOZ team with its BettleBot project, which helps medical and security staff identify social distancing violations. VinAI’s incubator program also handed over USD 1,000 each to three teams with the best AI products: the Mam team with… Read full this story

