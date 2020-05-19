First households in Đồng Nai receive compensation for land in Long Thành airport

A rendering of the proposed Long Thành International Airport in the southern province of Đồng Nai. — Photo courtesy of Airports Corporation of Việt Nam HCM CITY — The first households in Long Thành District in the southern province of Đồng Nai whose land will be handed over for Long Thành international airport project began receiving compensation worth a total of VNĐ70 billion (US$3.01 million) on Monday, according to the district’s People’s Committee. The 17 households are located in a 1,800ha area that will need to be cleared to make way for the airport. Other residents will continue to receive compensation payments on June 1 and 15, according to the committee. Recently, the province authorities approved the compensation rates payable to the affected households who must move to make way for the airport. A total of 3,027ha of land is to be acquired, and the rates range from VNĐ161,000 ($7) per square metre to VNĐ6.573 million ($280). Non-agricultural land will be paid VNĐ1.392-6.573 million per square meter, depending on the location, and VNĐ161,000-360,000 per square metre for agricultural land. According to the district People’s Committee, compensation rates have been decided for 403 households, and rates for other households are still under consideration. District authorities have also organised a… Read full this story

