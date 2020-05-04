Financial breakdown of VAS revealed through dispute with parents

Parents of expensive private schools are dissatisfied as schools seem hell-bent on saddling them with even the most unreasonable fees After students were forced to stay home for months during the COVID-19 epidemic, many private schools found themselves in a tight spot and have been trying to charge schools fees in full. The attempt drew public ire as these schools are appearing as the odd one out while the entire society is joining hands to beat the pandemic. Vietnam Australia International School (VAS) in Ho Chi Minh City is a highlight name of this issue. Parents in panic Parents at several private schools are dissatisfied as the institutions remain adamant to charge them for school lunch and school bus services even as their children study from home. Marcel van Miert, chairman of VAS, wrote in a letter to parents that the VAS system has accrued some expenses that may increase if the epidemic is prolonged. Therefore, the fees will be necessary to materialise its commitment to parents to make up for the lost months. In other words, VAS will not charge additional fees during the epidemic but expects to collect all fees it would normally charge. According to dantri.com.vn, the pressure is… Read full this story
