Famous places for kayaking in Vietnam

Below are some amazing places for kayaking that you should consider for your next Vietnam tour. 1. Tu San Canyon (Ha Giang) Tu San Canyon Located along the Nho Que River in Dong Van Karst Plateau, Tu San Canyon is the deepest valley in Southeast Asia. It has a total length of 1.7km, and its highest cliff has a depth of 700–900m. The majestic Tu San Canyon will be an unforgettable experience for kayaking lovers in Vietnam. Tourists can hire a kayak at a cost of VND 50,000 or a speedboat at VND 100,000 to enjoy the breathtaking scenery and fresh air. In February and March, both sides of the river glow with the red rice flowers and emerald water, showcasing the beautiful mountains and forests. 2. Ba Be Lake (Bac Kan) Ba Be Lake Ba Be Lake is known for being one of the largest natural freshwater lakes in the North of Vietnam. It is recognized by UNESCO as one of the top 20 most beautiful freshwater lakes in the world that need to be protected and preserved. Located at an altitude of 150m above the sea level and surrounded by 450 million year old rocky mountains, the lake… Read full this story

