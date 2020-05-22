Illustrative image (Source: Ha Noi Moi) Home to nearly 7,000 reservoirs covering millions of square kilometres, Vietnam has the conditions necessary to develop solar power plants on water surfaces, with total capacity amounting to 15,000 MW. According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep, the Ministry has received numerous proposals for solar power plants on reservoirs over the last three months. The 420 MWp solar power plant in the semi-flooded area of Dau Tieng Reservoir in southern Tay Ninh province and another with a capacity of 47.5 MWp on the Da Mi Reservoir in south-central Binh Thuan province are the first of their kind in the country and are operating successfully. These projects have safely churned out commercial electricity for the national power grid, said Nguyen Dinh Chien, Deputy Director of the Da Nhim-Ham Thuan-Da Mi Hydropower JSC in Binh Thuan. According to Hoang Tien Dung, Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority, as at May 11, 6,000 MW of solar and wind power had been turned out commercially. Some solar and wind power plants have been transferred partially or fully to foreign investors from Thailand, the Philippines, and… Read full this story

EVN calls for investment in solar power plants on reservoirs have 309 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 22, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.