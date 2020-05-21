Trade EVFTA’s rules of origin are major challenge for Vietnam By Thuy Dung Thursday, May 21, 2020,07:34 (GMT+7) EVFTA’s rules of origin are major challenge for VietnamBy Thuy Dung Machinery is displayed at a textile and garment expo in HCMC. The World Bank noted in a new report that the EVFTA’s rules of origin requirement will be one of the main challenges for Vietnam to overcome – PHOTO: QUOC HUNG HANOI – The European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement’s (EVFTA) rules of origin requirement will be a major challenge for Vietnam to overcome, the World Bank stated in a new report. According to the report “Deepening International Integration and Implementing the EVFTA” released on May 19, even if a product is produced in Vietnam, EU importers might not consider it Vietnamese if it has a high dependence on imported materials. The report stated that in key export manufacturing industries, most input materials are sourced from foreign countries. For instance, 62% and 53% of input materials in the electronics and automotive sectors, respectively, come from other countries. The report called for greater efforts to improve links between domestic suppliers and foreign enterprises as lead firms in major global value chains. At the same time, rigorous European… Read full this story

