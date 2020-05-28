EVFTA to fan flames of European investor interest, illustration photo Chau Huy Quang, managing partner of Rajah & Tann LCT Lawyers, told VIR that there has recently been a drastic wave of European investor interest in various industries including manufacturing, consumer goods, renewable energy, and technology. With ongoing developments, especially the recent ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), it is expected that the investment and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) from European investors shall be significantly expanded. This trend reflects that European investors are on the lookout for M&A deals to scale up presence in Vietnam ahead of the historic deal moving into effect. Poland’s pharmaceutical maker Adamed Group has acquired the controlling portion of shares in Dat Vi Phu Pharmaceutical, Vietnam’s fastest-growing pharma-maker, marking it the largest direct Polish investment in Vietnam to date. Similarly, Norwegian telecommunications company Telenor Group acquired the Cho Tot platform to tap into the growth potential of Vietnam’s digital services as mobile data coverage and affordable data connectivity spreads quickly through the country. Stefano Pellegrino, board member of EuroCham’s Legal Sector Committee, said European investors are traditionally considered financially capable, socially and environmentally responsible, and with deep technological know-how. These are their strengths… Read full this story
