Establishment and development process of military school via photos

On May 26, 1946, Uncle Ho attended the opening ceremony and presented the school with a flag embroidered with six golden words. Following his precious teachings, generations of instructors and cadres of the school have always been determined to overcome difficulties and gain practical achievements in training and combat readiness missions. Since its establishment, the school has trained more than 11, 000 officers for the Army and the armed forces and over 5,000 officers for 14 countries around the world. Many cadres of the school have become generals and senior officials of the Party, the State, and the military. Thanks to these outstanding achievements, Army Officer Training School No.1 was conferred with the title “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” and the Ho Chi Minh Order three times along with many other noble awards. PANO would like to introduce several photos of the instructors’ and cadres’ activities. Troops briefed on Uncle Ho’s nine visits to the school and his valuable advice Cadres of Battalion 5, Army Officer Training School No.1 learning military tactics Cadres and cadets of the school joining a field trip Practicing line-up regulations is a prominent feature of the school Youth participating in entertainment activities Translated by… Read full this story

