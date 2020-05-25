Environment Environment Ministry proposes promoting eco-friendly vehicles The Saigon Times Monday, May 25, 2020,13:20 (GMT+7) Environment Ministry proposes promoting eco-friendly vehiclesThe Saigon Times Motorcycles and cars travel on a street in Danang City. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed launching support policies and preferential programs for the use of vehicles powered by renewable energy to ease air pollution – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed launching support policies and preferential programs for the use of vehicles powered by renewable energy to ease air pollution, according to a report the ministry has sent to the prime minister. The ministry noted that the leader of the ministry had written this report based on international studies on the management and development of environmentally friendly vehicles. To reduce air pollution from vehicle emissions effectively, the ministry proposed the prime minister consider and submit its plan to offer preferential policies and programs to incentivize the consumption of renewable energy and electric vehicles to the National Assembly. The ministry also proposed the prime minister assign other ministries and departments to prepare to follow new regulations in the amended Law on Environmental Protection on air pollution control, greenhouse gas emission reduction… Read full this story

