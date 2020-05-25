Investment Environment Minister: Land Law disallows foreign ownership of land The Saigon Times Monday, May 25, 2020,17:32 (GMT+7) Environment Minister: Land Law disallows foreign ownership of landThe Saigon Times Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha. The Land Law does not regulate the issuance of land use rights to foreigners – PHOTO: SGGPO HCMC – The Land Law disallows the issuance of land use rights certificates to aliens, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha told reporters on the sidelines of the National Assembly session on May 25. In response to the Ministry of National Defense’s concern over the large number of prime land lots in Danang City being owned by Chinese nationals, Ha insisted that the Land Law bans the granting of land use rights certificates to foreign nationals. Foreign enterprises will be governed by the Investment Law and the Law on Housing rather than the Land Law when it comes to dealing with land issues. “The Land Law contains no provisions related to the issuance of land use rights to aliens,” Ha noted. The Danang Department of Natural Resources and Environment had earlier offered a solution, Ha noted, adding that he was willing to provide written responses if… Read full this story

