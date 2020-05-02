Enterprises face shortage of workers after easing of social distancing measures

Enterprises in the southern provinces of Viet Nam are facing a shortage of workers because many have not returned from their hometown after the easing of social distancing measures. — VNS Photo Van Chau Enterprises in the southern provinces of Viet Nam that have resumed operation after the end of the social distancing period are facing a shortage of workers. Pham Oanh, whose hometown is in Thua Thien-Hue Province, has been a construction worker in the southern provinces for about 10 years. Normally, he returns to work in the southern provinces after Tet (Lunar New Year). However, after the COVID-19 outbreak, he decided to look for a job in his hometown and is now working at a cement company in the province. Pham Kim Yen, who lives in Thua Thien-Hue Province and works for a garment export foreign company in Binh Duong Province, said that her company had to temporarily close for a few months. “I had to look for another job and now I work for a local garment company. The income is lower than when I worked in Binh Duong. However, I don’t have to pay rent for a house and the living cost in Binh Duong is… Read full this story

