Enterprise formations in Việt Nam down 13% in Jan-Apr due to the pandemic

Garment products are made by workers of Hưng Long Garment and Service JSC in the northern province of Hưng Yên. — VNA/VNS Phạm Kiên HÀ NỘI Nearly 37,600 new firms were established in Việt Nam with registered capital of a combined VNĐ445.2 trillion (US$19.1 billion) in the first four months of this year, down 13.2 per cent in number and 18 per cent in registered capital year-on-year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Average registered capital per new enterprise was VNĐ11.8 billion (US$506,400) during this period, down 5.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2019, the General Statistics Office (GSO) has said in a monthly report. Taking into account VNĐ680.9 trillion of additional capital injected by operating enterprises, total registered capital pumped into the economy in the January-April period hit more than VNĐ1.1 quadrillion, a year-on-year decline of 20.4 per cent. Among sectors, only electricity, gas and water production and distribution saw an increase in the number of new enterprises with 527, up 41 per cent compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, newly-established enterprises in wholesale, retail, automobile repair were 12,717, down 11 per cent year-on-year. New firms in the construction sector totalled 5,011, down 13 per cent while those in manufacturing and processing reached 4,820, down 12.1 per…

