Economic recovery is an urgent task post-pandemic: HCMC chairman

The Saigon Times

Tuesday, May 5, 2020,16:00 (GMT+7)

Workers are seen at a garment company in District 12, HCMC, in this file photo. The city is focusing on reviving its economy after the coronavirus pandemic – PHOTO: THANH HOA

HCMC – Economic recovery is an urgent task for HCMC after the coronavirus pandemic is contained, the city's chairman, Nguyen Thanh Phong, said at a seminar this morning, May 5.

With the pandemic causing significant damage to most industries, the city's economic growth rate in the first quarter of 2020 was only 0.42%, way below the 7.64% recorded in the same period last year and the lowest since 1986.

Phong said the economic downturn in HCMC, which is Vietnam's economic hub, would significantly affect the economic growth of the entire country.

"Therefore, mobilizing all resources and taking all possible steps to help the city's economy rebound is an urgent task at the moment," he stressed.

Phong spoke highly of businesses' efforts to survive and overcome difficulties including the shortages of input materials and capital, lower consumption demand and shrinking markets during the…

