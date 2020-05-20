E-commerce firm Tiki tables proposal to loosen IPO rules

Earlier this month, Tran Ngoc Thai Son, founder and CEO of Tiki, proposed a few relief measures to support e-commerce and tech firms over the coronavirus crisis. Among them, e-commerce and tech companies are looking to access public capital markets to accelerate capital raising and finance key investments. Therefore, he proposed the state to loosen the IPO rules for local firms. According to the current rules, companies need to meet three-year profitability requirements to file for an IPO. This makes Tiki and other e-commerce players ineligible for listing on the Vietnamese stock market given that they have been wilfully suffering mounting losses to scale up presence. Lowering IPO criteria could help e-commerce firms like Tiki access the Vietnamese equity market Tiki’s CEO suggested the state to launch a pilot to remove the profitability requirement. As a result, e-commerce and tech companies could conduct IPOs to raise capital, improve operating capacity, and build a reputation in the market. However, the proposal has been questioned as e-commerce companies have always been in the red due to the “money burning” race to capture market share. The 2019 annual report of gaming firm VNG showed that Tiki wiped out a total of VND1.76 trillion ($75.4… Read full this story
- CEO of Indonesia e-commerce firm Bukalapak to step down
- Government asks e-commerce firms to file FDI compliance report annually
- Audit for FDI norms must for e-com firms
- Exclusive | CX Partners open to part stake sale in IPO-bound Barbeque Nation
- Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO: Analysts expect 50% listing premium on Dec 12
- Opinion | Amazon’s bet on local language content is a hunt for fresh e-commerce customers
- Rise of e-commerce makes its mark in Tibet
- A 23-year-old B2B company has shown how keen India is for tech IPOs
- Bank watchdogs approve rule to loosen ban on risky Wall Street trades
- Chinese chemical e-commerce platform Molecular Data files for US IPO
E-commerce firm Tiki tables proposal to loosen IPO rules have 317 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 20, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.