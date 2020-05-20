E-commerce firm Tiki tables proposal to loosen IPO rules

Earlier this month, Tran Ngoc Thai Son, founder and CEO of Tiki, proposed a few relief measures to support e-commerce and tech firms over the coronavirus crisis. Among them, e-commerce and tech companies are looking to access public capital markets to accelerate capital raising and finance key investments. Therefore, he proposed the state to loosen the IPO rules for local firms. According to the current rules, companies need to meet three-year profitability requirements to file for an IPO. This makes Tiki and other e-commerce players ineligible for listing on the Vietnamese stock market given that they have been wilfully suffering mounting losses to scale up presence. Lowering IPO criteria could help e-commerce firms like Tiki access the Vietnamese equity market Tiki’s CEO suggested the state to launch a pilot to remove the profitability requirement. As a result, e-commerce and tech companies could conduct IPOs to raise capital, improve operating capacity, and build a reputation in the market. However, the proposal has been questioned as e-commerce companies have always been in the red due to the “money burning” race to capture market share. The 2019 annual report of gaming firm VNG showed that Tiki wiped out a total of VND1.76 trillion ($75.4… Read full this story

