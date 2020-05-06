Dozens of fallen soldiers’ remains repatriated

Of 21 sets of remains, five are of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and advisers who sacrificed their lives during international service in Laos. They were found by Team K584, the search and collection of martyrs’ remains team of the Quang Tri provincial Military Command, during the 2019-2020 dry season in Laos’ Savannakhet province. This year, despite limited sources of information due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team could still find and repatriate five sets of martyrs’ remains thanks to the wholehearted support of the local authorities in Laos. At the ceremony, participants expressed their deep gratitude to the soldiers who laid down their lives when serving international service. Their sacrifices have contributed to reinforcing the faithful solidarity between the two Parties, two states, two militaries, and peoples of Vietnam and Laos. During the ceremony in Thua Thien – Hue province The province’s leader sincerely thanked the valuable support of the leadership and people of Savannakhet province, and for Team K584 fulfilling their assigned mission. * On May 4, 15 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts were collected and repatriated home from Laos by search and collection of martyrs’ remains team (Team 192) of the Thua Thien – Hue… Read full this story

