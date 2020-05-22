Đồng Nai Province decides on land acquisition rates for expressway

Đồng Nai Province has expedited compensation payments for the Phan Thiết – Dầu Giây Expressway. — Photo baobinhthuan.com.vn ĐỒNG NAI — The Đồng Nai Province People’s Committee has approved the compensation rates payable to households in Xuân Lộc District whose lands will be acquired for the Dầu Giây-Phan Thiết Expressway project. Around 2.5 million square metres of both agricultural and non-agricultural lands in nine communes will be acquired for the construction. The rates are VNĐ120,000-4.8 million (US$5-205) per square metre. Lands where perennial and annual crops are grown will be paid VNĐ120,000 ($5) in Xuân Hòa Commune and VNĐ200,000-220,000 ($8.5-9.5) in Xuân Hưng Commune. Along National Highway No. 1A in Xuân Tâm Commune, the rate is VNĐ4.8 million ($105). Elsewhere the rates are VNĐ120,000-2.5 million ($5-105), depending on the location. The 99km Dầu Giây-Phan Thiết Expressway is one of the sub-projects on the eastern section of the North-South Expressway, and will start in Mỹ Thạnh Commune in the coastal province of Bình Thuận at Highway No. 1A and go on up to the HCM City-Long Thành-Dầu Giây Expressway in Thống Nhất District, Đồng Nai Province. It will have 51.5km running through the districts of Xuân Lộc, Cẩm Mỹ and Thống Nhất, and Long Khánh City in Đồng Nai Province…. Read full this story

