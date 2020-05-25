Nation Dong Nai prosecutes director associated with fatal wall collapse The Saigon Times Monday, May 25, 2020,18:28 (GMT+7) Dong Nai prosecutes director associated with fatal wall collapseThe Saigon Times The scene of the under-construction wall collapse in Giang Dien Industrial Park, Dong Nai Province, on May 14. Director of the Ha Hai Nga construction firm has been charged for his alleged responsibility in the collapse – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Dong Nai investigative police agency has decided to prosecute and temporarily detain Ha Duy Hai, director of Ha Hai Nga construction firm, for his alleged responsibility in a wall collapse that killed 10 people and injured 14 others 11 days ago. The decision, which was approved by the provincial People’s Procuracy, was issued today, May 25, following a probe into Hai’s alleged violations of work safety and hygiene regulations, under Article 295 of the Penal Code. Hai is responsible for managing the construction of an AV Healthcare factory run by a South Korean company that produces diapers, milk feeding bottles and sanitary napkins in Giang Dien Industrial Park in the southern province of Dong Nai. On May 14, while a group of workers was working at the construction site, an eight-meter-high and 109-meter-long… Read full this story
