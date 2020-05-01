Division 9’s combat readiness inspected

During the inspection, the unit’s commander informed General Nam on its combat readiness plans and observance. General Nam inspects the combat readiness plan of Division 9, Army Corps 4. General Nam acknowledged and highly valued the unit’s task performance, highlighting its close cooperation with other forces to ensure safety for the Southern Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975) and the International Labor Day (May 1) holidays and fight the COVID-19 pandemic. He also praised the great efforts of the unit’s troops in fulfilling their training and combat readiness missions. He asked the unit to continue to work with local authorities and forces to closely follow situations and promptly respond to unexpected circumstances, as well as complete its mission in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The same day, the mission also inspected the maintenance of combat readiness at several military units in the Southern region. Translated by Chung Anh

