Digitally-driven travellers lead Viet Nam’s travel re-opening

Viet Nam’s global tourism ambitions should focus on China and short-haul trips in Asian markets, a recent survey recommends. — Photo courtesy of DAC Viet Nam’s reopening of its domestic travel sector is expected to be replicated by focusing on short-haul Asian markets that will enhance its international tourism profile, according to a survey conducted by the hospitality consulting group, the C9 Hotelworks, and Delivering Asia Communications. The country has effectively demonstrated a COVID-19 fighting model in Southeast Asia with a focus on the all-important driver of airlift demand. The newly released survey of qualified travellers from first-tier cities in China by hospitality consulting group C9 Hotelworks and Delivering Asia Communications was created to understand relevant overseas travel sentiment for the remainder of 2020, and to analyse demand for Chinese inbound tourism to Viet Nam. Key points highlighted in the survey are that nearly half of the respondents want to travel abroad this year, with 45 per cent interested in travelling specifically to Viet Nam. Moreover, post COVID-19 Chinese travellers are looking at more mainstream, well-known destinations with top Viet Nam picks being HCM City, Ha Noi, Nha Trang/Cam Ranh Bay and Ha Long Bay. Speaking about the reopening of… Read full this story

