Vietnamese nurses learn Japanese before working in Japan. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese workers abroad will not be allowed to work as masseuse/masseur at hotels, restaurants and entertainment facilities from May 20. This is part of Decree 38/2020/NĐ-CP on detailed implementation of some articles of the Law on Vietnamese Guest Workers under Contracts. The decree took effect from May 20. Under the decree, other jobs prohibited for Vietnamese guest workers are those that expose them to nitric acid, sodium sulphate, pesticides, herbicides, mice, antiseptic, and termites. The workers are also forbidden to undertake jobs with frequent contact with explosives and toxic substances in the metallurgy of non-ferrous metals. Vietnamese guest workers are banned from working in areas which are at war or at risk of war, have radioactive contamination, poison or are affected by specially-dangerous diseases. Companies or organisations that want to send Vietnamese abroad for work must be established and operate under the Law on Enterprises with capital of at least VNĐ5 billion (US$217,400). The companies must have owners, chairman and member of the management board and investors meeting regulations of the Law on Investment. The companies that want to send workers abroad have to have plans that meet the… Read full this story

Dangerous jobs banned for Vietnamese guest workers abroad have 317 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 22, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.