Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Truong Quang Nghia said the municipal People’s Committee and relevant agencies have been directed to effectively implement support policies to promote production and business activities, accelerate the disbursement of public investment, and ensure social security. He urged the People’s Committee and relevant agencies to actively propose major targets and budget balance plans for 2020 while focusing on building socio-economic development plans and medium-term public investment plans for the 2021-2025 period. A view of Da Nang at night Nghia stressed the need to complete adjustments to the general planning of Da Nang city by 2030 and vision to 2045, and design an economic development strategy to 2030. Da Nang plans to submit a resolution on the pilot of organising the urban administration model as well as specific mechanisms and policies for Da Nang city to the National Assembly for approval, he said. Nghia also asked for solutions to quickly support and remove difficulties facing key industrial sectors such as automobile manufacturing, the rubber industry, and electronic components. It is necessary to build plans and scenarios and mobilise resources to recover the tourism sector, he said. The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on Da Nang’s… Read full this story

Da Nang working hard to accelerate post-pandemic economic recovery have 325 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 23, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.