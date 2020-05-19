Glass walls on the SHB Building in Đà Nẵng reflect dazzling light. The city of Đà Nẵng asked the project investor to revise the colour of the glass. VNS Photo Công THành ĐÀ NẴNG — The People’s Committee of Đà Nẵng has asked the two investors behind high-rise projects to change the glass used on the façade of the buildings by the end of this month. According to the city’s construction department, the two investors installed yellow glass on the façade of the two buildings on Nguyễn Văn Linh and Như Nguyệt streets in downtown Hải Châu district. The glass reflects intense sunlight, badly affecting residents, as well as the overall architectural design of the city. It said the SHB 15-storey office building, which was invested by Sài Gòn-Hà Nội Bank (SHB), on Nguyễn Văn Linh street, has finished installation of yellow glass on three of its sides. The glass reflects sunlight, distracting commuters, causing traffic problems and annoying residents. The 31-storey Risemount Apartment block, which was invested by PAVNC joint-stock company, a member of Vicoland Group, also used similar glass. Light from the glass on the SHB high-rise building distracts traffic on Nguyen Van Linh street in Đà Nẵng. VNS… Read full this story

Đà Nẵng authorities asks for changes to building facades have 313 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 19, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.