Cua Dai listed as world’s cheapest beach

PANO – The Netherland’s tourism website Travelbird.nl has listed Cua Dai beach as the world’s cheapest beach. The website described Cua Dai beach, near the ancient town of Hoi An, Quang Nam province, as one of the favorite destinations for international tourists. A traveler needs to spend only US$ 13.54 a day in Cua Dai beach, including a US$ 2.09 sun cream, a bottle of water (5 cent), a beer (US$ 2.09) and a lunch for one person with drinks and food (US$ 8.04). Three other beaches in Vietnam were also listed among 250 most attractive destinations in terms of prices by the website. According to this website, the most expensive beach in the world was La Plage de Maui on Tahiti Island, French Polynesia. A tourist here has to spend at least US$ 60.13 per day, five times more than that in Cua Dai beach. Translated by Hong Thanh

