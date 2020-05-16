Other News Crowded offices may become a thing of the past By Ngoc Tran Saturday, May 16, 2020,14:35 (GMT+7) Crowded offices may become a thing of the pastBy Ngoc Tran A young employee is working remotely from the living room of her home – PHOTOS: UNSPLASH.COM HCMC – During the Covid-19 pandemic, many Vietnamese firms allowed employees to work from home. Now that the social distancing measures have been lifted, firms are weighing whether part of their work force might continue working from home. Tech companies are pioneering the trend of working from home, as opposed to tattoo parlors, hair salons or bars, for example, which require direct interaction with customers. “It is clear that these companies are leading the way in allowing employees to work remotely. That trend is, and will spread, all over the world, ” noted Ngo Duc Hoang, director of IC Design Research and Education Center (HCMC), which employs some 50 specialists. Nguyen Tri Hieu, a banking and financial expert who worked in the United States for many years, noted, “The tendency to work remotely, we call it ‘online’, is a global trend. It also includes electronic payments, electronic purchases, and other electronic transactions.” “Working from home is relatively easy… Read full this story
