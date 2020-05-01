Vietnam Economy Covid-19 drives up market withdrawals, reduces new market entrants By Le Hoang Friday, May 1, 2020,07:34 (GMT+7) Covid-19 drives up market withdrawals, reduces new market entrants By Le Hoang Employees work at a footwear manufacturing plant in Vietnam. The number of firms withdrawing from the local market in April surged by 30% year-on-year, while the establishment of new enterprises plunged by 47% – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The number of firms withdrawing from the local market in April surged by 30% year-on-year, while the establishment of new enterprises plunged by 47% due to the impact of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The country is expected to struggle to meet the target of hosting one million enterprises this year. There were more than 7,880 firms newly established with total registered capital of VND93.8 trillion in April, down 43.8% in value against the same period last year, marking the lowest number of new market entrants over the past four months, according to the Business Registration Agency. However, some 3,810 firms resumed operations in April, up 40.4% year-on-year, showing some positive signs when Covid-19 was brought under control. Meanwhile, the number of firms that withdrew from the market in April hit 7,270, with… Read full this story

