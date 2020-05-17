Illustration by Trịnh Lập by Nguyễn Mỹ Hà It seemed totally incongruous to put a much-loved Vietnamese children’s song, Chú Voi Con ở Bản Đôn (The Little Elephant in Đôn Hamlet) in a contemporary mash-up with the K-pop hit Nobody by Wonder Girls. But up-and-coming singer Kỳ Kỳ offered a hip mash-up with a guitar accompaniment that made it not only possible but loved by thousands of young people. On her Facebook account, the singer posted on May 11 that she had not contacted the composer ofChú Voi Con ở Bản Đôn Phạm Tuyên to say that she agreed to remove from YouTube the video clip where she sang the mash-up and warned her fans not to upload a copy on YouTube. She said she really liked the song but had to do this due to a YouTube copyright-related warning. In another message to communications companies, she asked them to draw a clear line between infringements and not-for-profit music covers for the public benefit. Posting a screenshot of an email sent to her by Hồng Ân Communications and Entertainment Co Ltd authorised by Phạm Tuyên to represent him in copyrighting his songs, Kỳ Kỳ took the opportunity to thank her fans and subscribers to her S.K.M. Pham channel on YouTube, which currently has… Read full this story

Cover of children's song sparks controversy have 354 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 17, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.