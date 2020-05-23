HCMC Court upholds prison sentence against former HCMC official in murky land handover The Saigon Times Saturday, May 23, 2020,18:50 (GMT+7) Court upholds prison sentence against former HCMC official in murky land handoverThe Saigon Times Former senior officials in HCMC stand before the court of appeal in May 2020 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Former director of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment Dao Anh Kiet had his 6.5-year prison sentence upheld, following his earlier conviction in the illegal handover of public land to notorious real estate tycoon Phan Van Anh Vu. The HCMC High-level People’s Court on Friday turned down all appeals filed by the 63-year-old Kiet and three other individuals, in connection with the illegal handover of the 5,000-square-meter property at No.15 Thi Sach Street in District 1 to one of Vu’s firms, Bac Nam 79 Construction JSC, reported the local media. The three others convicted in the scheme were Truong Van Ut, 50, former deputy head of the department’s Land Management Division; Le Van Thanh, 57, former deputy chief of the HCMC People’s Committee Office; and Nguyen Thanh Chuong, 45, former head of the office’s Urban Division. The panel of judges said the behaviors, and roles played by the… Read full this story

