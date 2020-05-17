Consumers optimistic amid COVID-19​

Customers at a Saigon Co.op supermarket (Photo: VNA) The survey questioned 618 consumers in Vietnam on their consumption behaviour shifts during the COVID-19 crisis. The findings show that only 4 percent of Vietnamese consumers surveyed believe the pandemic will have a long-lasting impact on the economy and create a lengthy recession. This is compared to 6 percent in Indonesia, 16 percent in the US, and 24 percent in the Republic of Korea. This optimism, coupled with the country’s head start on recovery, is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the country’s new reality. Out of the more than 600 respondents from Vietnam, 47 percent expressed a belief that the economy will rebound within two to three months and will then grow at a similar or even faster rate than before the pandemic. It found that about 70 percent of respondents expect to be more careful with their spending, and about half of respondents say they feel less job or financial security because of COVID-19. This is linked to decreased spending expectations across all categories, except for “essentials” such as groceries, food delivery and telecommunications services. People also have a growing preference for healthy and locally sourced offerings. More… Read full this story
- HCMC to provide at-home examination for elderly citizens amid Covid-19 pandemic
- Kumail Nanjiani steps out for fresh air with wife Emily Gordon amid COVID-19 lockdown... after his film Lovebirds moved to Netflix for release
- 'Even our pets feel unsettled!' Victoria Beckham cuddles up to beloved dog Fig as she stays at home amid COVID-19 lockdown... urging fans to 'take time to show animals we love them too'
- G-Eazy to provide free meals to children in San Francisco for a month amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Fiat Chrysler Executives, Salaried Employees Endorse Pay Cuts as 'Shared Sacrifice' Amid COVID-19
- Visas for Foreigners in Russia Will Be Extended by 90 Days Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- Sofia Richie vows to wear head scarf until she can get her roots done amid COVID-19 quarantine
- Amazon Chief Bezos Says Donating $100Mln to Food Charity Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- WEBINAR: Shift7 Digital Helps Manufacturers Succeed Amid COVID-19 Crisis
- Ryan Phillippe shows off his fit form during afternoon jog in Santa Monica... amid Covid-19 pandemic
Consumers optimistic amid COVID-19 have 367 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 17, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.