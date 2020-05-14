PANO – Some 150 research works were presented in the 17th conference on science and technology for youths of Vietnam’s Medical and Pharmaceutical Universities and Colleges, opened on May 17th in the Vietnam Military Medical University (VMMU). Lieutenant General Nguyen Tien Binh, VMMU Rector delivers a speech in the conference Addressing the opening ceremony, Lieutenant General Nguyen Tien Binh, VMMU Rector and head of the organizing panel of the conference, said that this conference, organized every two years, aims to encourage young generations in medical universities and colleges to further study, do research and bring into play scientific potential. General Binh laid stress on the development of the movement driving youths to do scientific research and regarded the conference as a forum for the participants to exchange new knowledge of and methods of doing research in medicine and pharmaceuticals. The conference is also to honor lecturers for their contributions to training and fostering young researchers and scientists, he added. The conference was jointly held by the Health Ministry, the Central Committee of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and VMMU. Translated by Chung Anh

Conference reviews scientific researches have 242 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 14, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.