Having checked the command’s task performance and maritime security situation in the region as well as heard a report from the unit’s commander, General Cuong applauded the unit’s Party Committee and chain-of-command for their unity and effective direction, resulting in good results in mission implementation. Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong welcomed at the command. Photo: mod The command has so far distributed over 11,000 leaflets to local people, including fishermen and students, to improve their understanding of the country’s laws. The troops have frequently conducted patrols and law enforcement missions at sea and dealt with violations of the laws at sea. General Cuong asked the command to strictly observe higher levels’ directions and implement the plans of the MND’s Steering Board 1389 on fight against legal violations, crimes, smuggling, and trade fraud at sea, along the border and on islands, and this should be seen as a routine and important mission of the coast guard force. The unit was urged to support and protect fishermen so that they can feel secure while going fishing offshore while further improving good professional expertise, high sense of political stance, and a good command of foreign language for its personnel. They should expand international… Read full this story

Coast Guard Region 1 Command asked to continue effectively performing tasks have 308 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 24, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.