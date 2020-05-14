City launches contest on AI applications

The HCM City Department of Science and Technology is organising a contest to find and support artificial intelligence application projects. — VNS Photo Gia Lộc HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Science and Technology on May 14 launched a contest to find and support artificial intelligence (AI) application projects for use in trade and other sectors. The contest, the first of its kind in the city, is being held in co-operation with the Department of Information and Communications, Việt Nam National University-HCM City, and National Agency for Technology Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Development. Foreign and Vietnamese individuals, groups of individuals, enterprises, and organisations that have innovative projects using artificial intelligence applications to serve production, trade and other sectors can take part in the contest. The total value of the prizes is VNĐ550 million (US$23,650). Candidates will a chance to be trained during an incubation period by experts for three months. The deadline for application is July 31. Nguyễn Việt Dũng, head of the Department of Science and Technology, said the city needs innovative projects like AI applications for its smart city project. Lê Quốc Cường, deputy head of the Department of Information and Communications, said AI apps would help foster socio-economic development. — VNS

