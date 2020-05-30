City cải lương theatres returns after COVID-19

A scene in the cải lương play Ngũ Hổ Tướng Bình Tây (Five “Tiger” Generals Defeat Invaders), which will be staged at the Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương Theatre on Saturday tonight. — File Photo by Thanh Hiệp HCM CITY — HCM City’s leading cải lương (reformed opera) theatres are planning to introduce quality shows after closing for a long period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chí Linh Troupe will stage the historical play Ngũ Hổ Tướng Bình Tây (Five “Tiger” Generals Defeat Invaders) at the Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương Theatre on Saturday night. Written by Bảo Kiến and directed by Chí Linh, the play is about five “Tiger” generals who defeat invaders and protect their country. The story is told through the love story of general Địch Thanh and Princess Thoại Ba. The performance features cải lương stars Tú Sương, Võ Minh Lâm, Trọng Nghĩa and Thúy Mi. Director Linh said: “Scriptwriter Kiền uses tài tử music and folk music from the South to appeal to audiences in HCM City.” “We also have used sophisticated dance moves and comic details” to be emotionally evocative, he added. The Sen Việt Troupe plans to restage the experimental cải lương play Nhật Thực (Eclipse) by scriptwriter Lê Duy Hạnh and director Lê… Read full this story

